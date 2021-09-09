Jasmine Tookes marries Juan David Barrero wearing a dress inspired by Grace Kelly

Victoria’s Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes married the son of the vice president of Ecuador, Juan David Barrero, in Quito. The supermodel said, “I do,” wearing a spectacular Zuhair Murad gown inspired by one of the most iconic bridal looks in history, Grace Kelly’s wedding dress.

Jasmine Tookes and Juan David Barrero

According to the luxury fashion house, the completion of this dress took over a thousand hours of complex craftsmanship combined with meticulous layers. Described as a work of art, the wedding dress is the result of the interlacing of fabrics.

The gown is made of tulle and lace delicately decorated by hand and mixes floral prints and subtle pearls. The form-fitting dress features a high neckline and long sleeves, and it is adorned with the brand’s signature handcrafted embroidery.

Tookes’s jaw-dropping wedding dress is crafted with duchess silk, Italian tulle, and French lace, fabrics known for being the designer‘s favorite. The dress also has a draped belt at the waist to complete the masterpiece, revealing a voluminous overskirt embroidered with more lace, sequins, and pearls, ending with a 5-meter long lace train.