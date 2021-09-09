North West hilariously accuses Kim Kardashian of changing her voice on social media

Leave it to North West to keep mom, Kim Kardashian in check. The eight-year-old daughter of Kardashian and rapper Kanye West is one opinionated little lady. In the reality star’s most recent Instagram story, North is heard calling her mom out for talking differently on social media.

©Kim Kardashian





It was an ordinary day in the Kardashian house as the SKIMS founder was recording an ad on her Instagram stories for the subscription box, BoxyCharm. As Kim starts to chat about the beauty items in her box, the eight-year-old is heard in the background asking her mom, “Why do you talk different?“ Kim replies, ”Why do I talk different from what?“ North then says, ”From your videos.“ ”From my videos? I‘m the same human being. I don’t talk different,” the 40-year-old said.

Kim then asks if she speaks differently when she films and North is heard in the background mimicking what she thinks her famous mom sounds like in her tutorial videos. “Is that what I sound like?” Kim asks her niece and daughter of Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope. Penelope is seen in the video smiling and nodding agreeing with her cousin.