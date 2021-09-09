Ben Affleck takes Jennifer Lopez to Venice Film Festival ahead of ‘The Last Duel’ premiere

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck continue making headlines and traveling around the world. The not-so-new couple has arrived at the Venice Film Festival in Italy ahead of The Last Duel premiere. Affleck and Matt Damon wrote the film and will be starring alongside Adam Driver and Jodie Comer.

Lopez and Affleck arrived aboard a private boat taxi wearing sunglasses and yin and yang looks. Affleck decided to wear an all-black ensemble, while Lopez wore white.

©GettyImages



US actor Ben Affleck (R) helps US actress and singer Jennifer Lopez as they board a vaporetto taxi boat on September 9, 2021 after they arrived to attend the 78th Venice Film Festival in Venice.

©GettyImages



Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arrive at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 09, 2021 in Venice, Italy.

This summer, the couple confirmed their romantic status with a steamy kiss after a series of paparazzi photos in Miami, Los Angeles, and Montana that suggested they had reignited their relationship. Lopez began seeing Affleck just a few days after calling off her engagement with former baseball star Alex Rodriguez.

It seems Jennifer’s family approve the relationship, especially JLo’s mom Guadalupe Rodriguez, who recently spent quality time with Ben in Las Vegas, with a close source revealing that she is “thrilled that they are back together now.”

Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, has reportedly given Lopez her “seal of approval.” According to an US Weekly insider, “J.Lo has Jennifer Garner’s seal of approval.” A source also told Entertainment Tonight, “Jen Garner is accepting of Ben and there is no animosity.” They added, “As long as Ben stays on track and keeps the situation healthy, especially regarding the kids, then Jen is happy.”

Lopez‘s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, seems to feel the same way. A source told ET, “Marc just wants Jen to be happy and fulfilled,” noting, “his main concern is the well-being of J.Lo and their kids. As long as Ben keeps her and their kids happy, he has Marc’s stamp of approval.”