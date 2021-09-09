Kylie Jenner showed off her baby bump in a white mini dress at NYFW

Kylie Jenner confirmed her pregnancy earlier this week with an adorable video showing her journey of finding out she is pregnant with rapper Travis Scott and their three-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. Now, the Kylie Cosmetics founder is debuting her baby bump at New York Fashion Week and fans can’t get enough.

Earlier this week, the 24-year-old was out and about in New York City sporting a white halter-style skintight leather mini-dress with a white ankle-length jacket over it. Jenner paired her look with nude and white translucent heels, silver cat-eye sunglasses, hanging earrings, and a small white purse.

Jenner posted her look to Instagram with an angel emoji as the caption. Fans quickly took to her comment section, praising pregnant Jenner for how amazing she looked.

A source gave some insight into Jenner’s pregnancy to E!. “She is definitely showing and had a bump quicker than her first pregnancy, so she knew she would have to announce soon,” a source told E!. “Kylie doesn‘t plan to be in complete hiding for this pregnancy. She of course wants privacy and is protective over her family, but you’ll be seeing her out and at events now that the news is out.”

While fans are more than happy to be a part of the 24-year-old’s pregnancy journey, they’re already trying to figure out how far along Jenner is. It seems that the pajamas Kris Jenner was wearing in the pregnancy video Jenner posted to her Instagram reveals a lot about her pregnancy timeline. “Kris is wearing them when Kylie tells her she’s pregnant, and I’m presuming this was around week 6 of Kylie’s pregnancy,” a Reddit user wrote, according to Us Weekly.