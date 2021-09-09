Salma Hayek attends her sister-in-law’s funeral with husband François-Henri Pinault

Just a few days ago on September 6th Salma Hayek revealed to her followers on social media that she was grieving the loss of her sister-in-law and friend, Florence Rogers-Pinault. Florence died at the age of 58 and was laid to rest at the Parisian church of Saint-Sulpice. Understandably, Salma and her husband François-Henri Pinault, who grew up only a year older than his little sister, looked devastated and visibly affected, per Vanitatis. Hayek and Florence became family when she married her Francois-Henri in 2009 and they seemed to have a beautiful relationship.

Salma shared a photo with Florence to Instagram

Along with Florence‘s family and friends, the French First Lady Brigitte Macron and former President François Hollande attended her funeral. The French newspaper ’Le Figaro‘ announced Florence’s passing with a short statement that read, “Mr. and Mrs. François Pinault, François-Henri, Dominique and Laurence, their brothers and sister, Louis and Charles, their children, and Gérard Campbell, their uncle, regret to report the death of Florence Rogers-Pinault, at the age 58 years old.” “Whoever wishes to make a contribution and honor his memory has the option of donating to the International Cancer Institute of Paris of Professor David Khayat,” the statement concluded.

Florence was a mother of 2 and a member of the board of directors and was responsible for public relations at the Château Latour vineyard. Hayek shared a photo with Florence and wrote a heartfelt caption in English, Spanish, and French for her almost 19 million followers. “Today you are flying into the unknown and I will never be able to embrace you again. But the sensation of your kindness, your strength, your zest for life, as well as the eternal light of the stars shining in your eyes and most of all the resonance of your laughter will live on in my heart forever,” the Frida star wrote.