Rebel Wilson reunites with the cast of Pitch Perfect to celebrate her birthday

Rebel Wilson turned 41 in March but celebrated the party a couple of months late with friends that included some of the cast of the epic film “Pitch Perfect.” The Bellas came together to celebrate Wilson on Marlon Brando’s private island near Tahiti called Tetiaroa and it looks like they have been having an amazing time on what they’ve temporally renamed “Rebel island” dancing, drinking, and hitting up the beach.

﻿Sources told Page Six Wilson has been staying at the eco-resort “The Brando” with costars Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Chrissie Fit, and Shelley Regner. Wilson shared a photo of the members of “The Bellas” in the film and wrote in the caption, “Bellas be ballin’ - could not love these ladies more! 10 years since we met and instantly harmonized 🎶 Love you ladies! 😘 ps love that I’m the tall one amongst you shorties!” She also added the hashtags ”#RebelIsland #Bellas4Life.”

The group has shared some photos and videos on social media of their celebrations. Last night Fit shared a photo on her story of Wilson blowing out a cake that had the numbers 40 on it which is interesting because google says she turned 41.

The gorgeous island was first a place for Tahitian royalty before Brando purchased it as his sanctuary. Per Page Six it’s the same place at the same spot where Kim Kardashian celebrated her 40th, and Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated his 42nd so it seems like the place to be when you’re celebrating a birthday in your 40s. The resort includes “35 villas on white-sand beaches frequented by sea turtles, manta rays, and exotic birds.” Their goal is to have a “zero-carbon impact” which they reportedly achieve by utilizing solar energy and “seawater air conditioning.”