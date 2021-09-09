Nick Cannon, father of 7, says if ‘God’s willing’ then he’ll keep having more kids

Nick Cannon has been unstoppable this year when it comes to having children. The father of 7 welcomed 4 children with 3 women in less than a year. He most recently welcomed his son Zen with model Alyssa Scott on June 23. To add to the story, Zen was born less than 10 days after he welcomed twin boys, Zion and Zillion, with Abby De La Rosa on June 14. The Cannon baby spree started 6 months prior when he welcomed a baby girl named Powerful Queen in December with his ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell. While 7 children sound like plenty, Nick has been vocal about his desire to procreate and today he told TMZ he’ll keep having children as long as “God is willing.” Read the details below.

Nick Cannon with his son Golden

The 4 children Nick fathered this year join his 4-year-old son named Golden “Sagon” whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Britney. The oldest of Nick’s children are of course the 10-year-old twins he shares with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, Moroccan, and Monroe. TMZ caught the actor in Harlem with Jim Jones and asked what the secret is to having kids and he said it‘s the “love” “aura” and “essence.”

As for if he wants more, Nick explained, “God willing, if God sees it that way then that’s what I’m going to keep doing.” He also joked about the idea of starting a ‘Nick Cannon Sperm Bank” but seemed to get offended when asked how much he would charge and said it’s “priceless” and “kingdom business.”

Nick might have God in the driver‘s seat when it comes to his offspring because he has insinuated in the past that’s who he leans toward for birth control. On his Power 106 show, Nick Cannon Radio, City Girls rapper JT advised that he “wrap it up” and protect himself but the radio host made it clear, ”I’m having kids on purpose - I don’t have no accident.” “Trust me, there’s a lot of people I could’ve gotten pregnant that I didn’t,” Nick continued, ”The ones that got pregnant are the ones that were supposed to get pregnant.” In 2016 after confirming that he and Brittany were expecting on The Breakfast Club he quoted the Bible and explained, “God said be fruitful and multiply. I’m doing the Lord’s work out there.”