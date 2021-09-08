Khloé Kardashian looks ready to battle the haters in a head to toe camouflage look

Khloé Kardashian’s recent Instagram post is giving huntress or army vibes. On Wednesday, September 8th Khloé shared a gallery of photos posing around Kylie Jenner’s house in head-to-toe camouflage. Her look consisted of a large oversized jacket, pants, and camouflage heels but she glammed it up with a huge diamond necklace. The decorations around the pool and table look the same as those at Kylie’s super secretive 24th birthday so this is likely a late post.
The Good American founder took advantage of Kylies gorgeous Holmby Hills, California mansion and posed in front of the outdoor patio space and in front of her pool. It looks like Kourtney Kardashian was her photographer because she left a comment that said “😹😹 our middle pic photoshoot, deep in the jungle.”
Despite wearing camouflage her mom Kris Jenner found her posing and decided to photobomb her. Khloé cleverly captioned the post, “🤎 I spy my mommy 🤎.” The momager made sure to show her daughter some love and commented, “😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍.”
Khloé seems to have been really feeling her look that night because last week she shared a selfie in the same outfit. In the close up you can see just how many diamonds she was wearing that night around her neck, fingers, and ears.
Kylie included footage of her 24th birthday party in the pregnancy announcement post she made to Instagram on Tuesday, September 7th which could mean that was the day she decided to tell the rest of her close family and friends. Many noticed the lack of photos that were shared throughout the night but not obvious it was to hide the news.