Khloé Kardashian looks ready to battle the haters in a head to toe camouflage look

Khloé Kardashian’s recent Instagram post is giving huntress or army vibes. On Wednesday, September 8th Khloé shared a gallery of photos posing around Kylie Jenner’s house in head-to-toe camouflage. Her look consisted of a large oversized jacket, pants, and camouflage heels but she glammed it up with a huge diamond necklace. The decorations around the pool and table look the same as those at Kylie’s super secretive 24th birthday so this is likely a late post.

©Khloe Kardashian



Khloe Kardashian

The Good American founder took advantage of Kylies gorgeous Holmby Hills, California mansion and posed in front of the outdoor patio space and in front of her pool. It looks like Kourtney Kardashian was her photographer because she left a comment that said “😹😹 our middle pic photoshoot, deep in the jungle.”

©Khloe Kardashian





Despite wearing camouflage her mom Kris Jenner found her posing and decided to photobomb her. Khloé cleverly captioned the post, “🤎 I spy my mommy 🤎.” The momager made sure to show her daughter some love and commented, “😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍.”

Khloé seems to have been really feeling her look that night because last week she shared a selfie in the same outfit. In the close up you can see just how many diamonds she was wearing that night around her neck, fingers, and ears.