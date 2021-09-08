John Mulaney announced that he and girlfriend Olivia Munn are expecting a baby together

Olivia Munn and boyfriend John Mulaney are expecting a baby together! During an appearance on ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ on Tuesday, the comedian opened up about how his relationship with Munn saved him and how he is excited for their little bundle of joy to arrive.

The comedian is good friends with Seth Meyers.

Mulaney first spoke about what he went through personally the past year which included getting a divorce from wife Anna Marie Tendler, checking into rehab for drug and alcohol abuse, and in the midst of all that he started a new relationship with Munn, according to Yahoo Entertainment.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Mulaney met Munn for the first time at Meyers’ wedding. On the talk show, the comedian said that Munn is incredible and said that the relationship has been “really beautiful.”

“She got to date me right out of recovery, which is what they call a reverse catch,” Mulaney said. “And that‘s been very incredible. And she’s kind of held my hand through that hell.” The comedian then proceeded to reveal the couple is pregnant. “And we’re having a baby together,” he said.

Meyers, who is close friends with Mulaney, responded saying, ““I‘m always very happy to be your friend and I’m very happy to be in your presence and this year, I was lucky to spend a lot of time with you, and it was a real roller coaster,” Meyers said. “But I’m very happy you’re on the other side of it. I am so happy for you and Olivia, this is very exciting news. I love you very much and I’m glad you’re doing well.”

Mulaney gave a heartfelt answer saying, “I love you, Seth. You know, you guys saved me from drugs. And Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself, and this early journey out of recovery,” he said. “And, yeah, I don‘t have a joke for that. I’m really grateful to you, buddy. Thank you.”