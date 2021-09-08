Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and more celebs react to Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy news

Kylie Jenner finally announced that she’s expecting baby number two with Travis Scott, and her family could not be more excited about the news.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder made the big reveal on Tuesday, September 7, confirming weeks of rumors speculating she was pregnant with a little sibling for her 3-year-old, Stormi Webster. In the Instagram announcement--which has already amassed 87 million views--Jenner showed fans how she broke the news to the rapper and her mother, Kris Jenner.

As fans of the famous family already know, the Kardashian/Jenner clan is as close as can be, so it’s no surprise that a number of loved ones immediately took to Kylie’s comments section to share their support and excitement.

Kim Kardashian was one of the first to comment, writing, “Crying!!!!” along with three heart emojis. Kourtney Kardashian posted, “Crying this is so beautiful my blessed angel sister ❤️,” while Khloe Kardashian simply shared, “Awwwww.”

In addition, Kendall Jenner took to the comments section to write, “i can’t handle it 😫🥰❤️.” Touching on her cameo in the announcement video, Kris Jenner commented, “Crying all over again 😍😍❤️❤️😍😍😍🙏🙏🙏 what a special and amazing Blessing and gift God has given you!!!! 🙏🙏🙏.”

Other celebs and famous friends took to the comments with more statements of support, with people like her former assistant Victoria Villarroel, family friend Fai Khadra, and her longtime BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou all wishing her well.

Of course, Travis Scott was also in the mix to show his excitement, leaving a long string of loving emojis: “🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎

🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎.”