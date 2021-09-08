The full cast of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 30 has been announced

Season 30 of Dancing with the Stars is finally underway!

On Wednesday, September 8, Good Morning America revealed the list of celebrities joining the upcoming season of ABC’s beloved dance competition show, and fans are going to be more than satisfied.

The cast includes The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots, Beverly Hills, 90210’sBrian Austin Green, Bling Empire’s Christine Chiu, Peleton instructor Cody Rigsby, former NBA player Iman Shumpert, country star Jimmie Allen, YouTube superstar JoJo Siwa, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore, Cobra Kai’sMartin Kove, The Bachelor’sMatt James, Spice Girls’ Melanie C., The Office actress Melora Hardin, WWE’s Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, Youtuber Olivia Jade, and Olympic gymnast Suni Lee.

Last month, ABC announced that they will be making history, with JoJo Siwa being the first female celebrity paired with a female pro dancer.

Speaking on her experience, the Dance Moms alum--who has been dancing since she was very young--revealed on Good Morning America that participating in the competition series was a bit of a challenge.

“I explain it as a football player trying to play baseball. Even though I’m a trained dancer... it’s different.”

When co-hosting Entertainment Tonight earlier this week, she also spoke on how the opportunity to make history came about.

“When I read the email it was like, ‘Would JoJo prefer to dance with a girl or with a boy?’ and I was like, ‘Wait, that’s an option? Let’s absolutely do it!’ It was a like, ’Whoa, I’m changing the future’ [moment], because I have such a kid demographic,” she said on Monday.

“It‘s making it acceptable, and I love that and I’m so proud of that,” Siwa added.