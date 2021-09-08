Lisa Rinna reacts to Amelia Hamlin’s breakup with Scott Disick

Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick have called it quits--and nobody is more excited than Lisa Rinna.

News broke on Tuesday, September 7 that the couple, who had been dating for almost a year, ended their relationship after 11 months together. An Instagram fan account called Queens of Bravo shared news of the 20-year-old model’s breakup with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, which is when Amelia’s mom gave her reaction to the news.

Rinna, who shares Amelia and 23-year-old daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin with husband Harry Hamlin, simply commented “😊” under news of their split, letting fans know she’s pleased with her youngest daughter’s latest decision. This comes after multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE on Tuesday that the pair called it quits, with one source clarifying that “Amelia broke up with Scott.”

Prior to news of the breakup, an insider told the publication that Hamlin and Disick were having issues.

“Scott and Amelia are going through a rocky patch,” the insider said. “It’s partly because of the Kourtney [Instagram DM] drama but also just ‘Scott being Scott.’ They’re not fully over yet, but Amelia isn’t happy with him.”

The source went on to say that the two spent Labor Day Weekend apart.

“Everything seemed fine last weekend and then all of a sudden, they seem to be having issues,” the insider added. “They are on the East Coast separately and didn’t leave Los Angeles together.”

Amelia and Scott reportedly hit a bump in their relationship last week after Younes Bendjima — who previously dated Kourtney Kardashian — leaked his alleged DMs with Disick. In his screenshots, Disick called out their ex-girlfriend’s PDA with her current boyfriend, Travis Barker.