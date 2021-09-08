Cindy Crawford proved that she doesn’t age in a recreated photoshoot

Leave it to Cindy Crawford to never age! The 55-year-old supermodel proved that she has not aged one bit in her latest photoshoot that she recreated from almost a commercial almost thirty years ago.

In the early ‘90s, Crawford had a famous Pepsi ad that ran during the 1992 Pepsi Super Bowl. In the original ad, the model wore a white tank top with tiny denim shorts and sported a voluminous blowout and silver hoop earrings.

This time around, the 55-year-old wore the exact same look, hairstyle, and once again posed next to a red vintage car. Photographer David Yarrow took the photos to raise funds for the American Family Children‘s Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin, where Crawford’s late brother Jeff was treated for leukemia.

Crawford posted a photo from the shoot to her Instagram on Tuesday. She captioned the photo, “It’s always a pleasure and a thrill to work with my friend @davidyarrow... and even more so when it‘s for a good cause. We returned back to the original Halfway House from the famous @pepsi commercial I did in 1992 to recreate the moment (with a David Yarrow twist) in hopes of raising funds for the American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison Wisconsin where my brother was treated for leukemia.”

“So far, with the help of David‘s gallery network across the globe supporting the art and its sales -- we’ve already raised 1 million dollars for the cause. I also have to thank my dear friend, hairstylist @peter.savic who did the iconic hair for the original commercial... so i was thrilled he was able to be here for this version as well! Thanks also to @samvissermakeup for makeup and @allowitzstyles for styling. I think we nailed it! Such a fun day –– I can’t wait to show you more. More on stories xo,” she captioned continued.

The comment section was filled with comments that read, “You still got it!” Another follower wrote, “Love the cause love the image 🙌.”