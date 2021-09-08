Kylie Jenner confirms pregnancy with footage of how she told Travis Scott and Kris Jenner

It was first reported last month but Kylie Jenner has officially confirmed that she is expecting her second child with Travis Scott. On Tuesday, September 7th the young businesswoman shared a heartwarming video of the moment she found out she was pregnant. The clip is set to dramatic music that will make you tear up and is a sweet reminder that the Kardashian/Jenner clan are real people. It shows as she wakes up Scott to show him the pregnancy test that clearly reads, “pregnant.” It was a touching moment to see the sheer joy in Scott as he hugged Kylie.

©Kylie Jenner



Travis Scott was emotional when he found out Kylie was pregnant again

Scott was there by her side with their first daughter Stormi-Webster as they headed to the doctor who revealed she was “days away from a heartbeat.” Stormi later handed ultrasound photos to her grandma Kris Jenner who said it was, “one of the happiest days of my life.”

Kylie tagged the father of her children in the caption with an emoji of a pregnant woman. Her sisters reacted in the comments as expected, Kourtney Kardashian wrote, “Crying this is so beautiful my blessed angel sister ❤️.” Khloe Kardashian added eyes tearing up emojis followed by, “Awwwww” and Kim Kardashian wrote, “Crying!!!! ❤️❤️❤️.”

Page Six first reported the news in August but there was a theory that Kylie was pregnant floating around TikTok weeks before after fans noticed the nails on her grid and the nails on her story didn’t match up. Although it is still unclear when Kylie is due, she looked pretty pregnant in the video she shared.

It’s possible Kylie wanted to keep her second pregnancy a secret just like the first before the news broke. She’s good at it too. A producer for her old show “Life of Kylie” told Variety she found out while they were filming and she hid it from the cameras.

“One of the family members told me she was pregnant but that she was keeping it a secret — and I thought they were trying to set me up and trying to find out who the leak was,” the executive producer told Variety. The Kardashians occasionally share information with the crew just to see who the leak is he explained. ”I was like, ‘This person is lying to me and just trying to see!’”