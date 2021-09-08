Jessica Chastain reacts to her and Oscar Isaac’s sexy red carpet chemistry

The stars have been in Italy for weeks and as the Venice Film Festival continues there have been some epic red carpet moments. Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac stole the show on Saturday, September 4th while promoting their HBO mini-series “Scenes From a Marriage.” The co-stars attended the red carpet for the first 2 episodes of the show and turned on the heat as they walked arm in arm with huge smiles on their faces. The big moment came when Isaac stopped, and sweetly held the upper part of her arm with his nose, very close to her armpit, almost as if he was smelling her.

©GettyImages



The co-stars went viral after he gently smelled her arm

On Monday, September 6th Chastain responded to all the attention on Twitter with a hilarious image of Morticia and Gomez from “The Addams family.” The executive producer shared the date people can see their on-screen camera chemistry with a little purple devil emoji.

Turning it on for the red carpet with your costars is a Hollywood trick for promotion and considering all the tweets and headlines that came out of it, it‘s evident that it works. Although everyone wished they were a real couple, both actors are married to other people. Isaac is married to director Elvira Lind, and Chastain married fashion executive Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo in 2017. As for all the chemistry? They previously starred in 2014’s “A Most Violent Year,” and have been friends for 20 years after meeting at The Juilliard School for drama, per Etalk. So it’s safe to say they feel comfortable with each other.

Twitter users reacted to their red carpet chemistry and compared it to Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s antics for A Star is Born. One user wrote, “I actually don’t care that the Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain stuff is a ploy. they clearly took lessons from the Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga school of putting on a SHOW for promotional/awards purposes and it’s working on me.” Another added, “The tender arm stroke, eyebrow raise… they are giving us the red carpet chemistry that we didn’t even realize we needed.”