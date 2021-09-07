Tori Spelling says she is honored by the Khloé Kardashian comparisons, ‘she’s gorgeous!’

Tori Spelling was trending on Twitter Friday after photos of what people are calling her “new face” went viral. But it wasn’t just her new look that was turning heads, it was her striking resemblance to Khloé Kardashian during her 2019-2020 blonde era, as a result, “Khloé Kardashian” started trending on the site too. There are thousands of tweets comparing the ladies with many saying Spelling is rocking it and looks amazing. While it’s unlikely we will know how Khloe feels about the comparison, Spelling is honored. The 90210 star attended the Malibu Chili cook-off on Monday night with her kids and was approached by TMZ who told her people have been saying she looks like Khloé Kardashian. Spelling quickly responded, “I‘m honored,” and clarified, “Of course! [i’m honored] She’s gorgeous!”

©Khloé Kardashian





When Khloe Kardashian checks why she’s trending pic.twitter.com/S91jlnANN9 — cesar (@jebaiting) September 4, 2021

Since Spelling was wearing a denim jumpsuit nearly identical to one Khloé wore and posed in back in February 2020 with nearly identical hair, it seemed like Khloe was her inspiration. However, when asked by TMZ if that‘s what she was going for she laughed and said, “no but I’m honored for the comparison.” They also asked Spelling if Khloé has reached out to talk about the look but she laughed at the idea and said no. Considering Spelling is 48 and Khloe is 37, it makes sense that she would be honored by the Kardashian comparison.

Spelling’s new look aside, this week her family had to say goodbye to their dog, Arthur Bear Reynolds. The mom of 5 revealed on Instagram that the dog was close to 20 years olds and the senior dog was recused during the Woolsey fire. Spelling encouraged her followers to consider rescuing a senior dog instead of a puppy for its “forever home.” Spelling wrote in the heartfelt caption, “I was his human. He was one of the greatest loves of my life. I told him all the time I wish we had met each other when he was a pup. He was so loving. He loved having the kids all over him. He was such a warrior! He never gave up. Such strength and will. I will miss him forever. My room seems so empty now without him.” Spelling added, “Dogs give us unconditional love. Unlike humans.”