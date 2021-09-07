Megan Fox hints at hotel rendezvous with Machine Gun Kelly in latest selfie

Ever since Megan Fox first went public with her and Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship, she’s been all about the PDA, and now, she’s letting fans in on some even more intimate details of their lives together.

The Jennifer’s Body actress shared a set of mirror selfies onto Instagram on Monday, September 6. In the photos, the 35-year-old looked absolutely stunning in a matching jacket and skirt set, which she wore over a skimpy black bra. Paired with some strappy green heels the same color as her set, she happily showed off her toned abs and mile-long legs.

While the picture itself is steamy enough, the caption is where things really got interesting, with Fox revealing that the large dining table behind her at their $30,000 a month Airbnb may have been used for some....activities.

“When I tell you that the table at this air bnb saw some things 🥵,” Megan captioned the photos, hinting at a rendezvous with her famous boyfriend.

Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, didn’t hesitate to chime in, making it all the more clear that the “things” Fox was referring to are NSFW.

“I’m really glad that’s not our table anymore,” he wrote in response.