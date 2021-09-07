Megan Fox hints at hotel rendezvous with Machine Gun Kelly in latest selfie

Ever since Megan Fox first went public with her and Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship, she’s been all about the PDA, and now, she’s letting fans in on some even more intimate details of their lives together.
The Jennifer’s Body actress shared a set of mirror selfies onto Instagram on Monday, September 6. In the photos, the 35-year-old looked absolutely stunning in a matching jacket and skirt set, which she wore over a skimpy black bra. Paired with some strappy green heels the same color as her set, she happily showed off her toned abs and mile-long legs.
While the picture itself is steamy enough, the caption is where things really got interesting, with Fox revealing that the large dining table behind her at their $30,000 a month Airbnb may have been used for some....activities.
“When I tell you that the table at this air bnb saw some things 🥵,” Megan captioned the photos, hinting at a rendezvous with her famous boyfriend.
Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, didn’t hesitate to chime in, making it all the more clear that the “things” Fox was referring to are NSFW.
“I’m really glad that’s not our table anymore,” he wrote in response.
This exchange from the couple was met with some mixed reviews from fans, especially once reposted by the Instagram page commentsbycelebs.
“They know they can just text each other with this stuff, right?” wrote one commenter. Another chimed in, “Some things should stay private for a reason.”
On the other hand, some of their followers love how open the couple are. Comedian Nikki Glaser’s comment received nearly 5,000 likes, writing, “I think I’m the only one who liked this? I think it’s hot when couples flirt publicly in comments but maybe that’s just me. And yes, they could have texted this to each other and kept it private, but aren’t details about celeb’s private lives what we crave as a celeb-obsessed culture in the first place?”
In June 2020, after months of rumors, Us Weekly reported that Megan Fox and MGK were officially dating. A month later, they gave their first interview together, where they touched on their first time meeting one another.
“I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame,” the actress said on Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s podcast, Give Them Lala ... With Randall. “Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.”