Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin call it quits after 11 months together

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin have broken up ahead of what would have been their one-year anniversary.

An insider told Us that “Amelia was the one who ended things.” The couple, who were first romantically linked in October 2020, have reportedly been in a rough spot since Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, shared DMs Disick allegedly sent him on August 31.

“Yo is this chick ok!????? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” the Scott reportedly messaged Bendjima about their mutual ex’s PDA with Travis Barker. Many fans took this as a sign that Scott was still in love with the mother of his kids--Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6--wondering what that meant for his relationship with Hamlin.

Still, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s split from the model “wasn’t related to the messages Scott sent about Kourtney,” the source tells Us. “This breakup was coming regardless.”

On Monday, September 6, the 20-year-old posted a telling quote via social media, hinting at a split from her 38-year-old boyfriend.

“Never settle for less. Not with your jobs, your friends, and especially not with your heart,” the statement said. “Continue to seek what you are looking for and do not shrink yourself for the sake of other people. You deserve the best.”

Just one day prior to this cryptic quote, Hamlin was spotted rocking a “Don’t you have a girlfriend?” T-shirt, which most people took as a sign of problems within their relationship.

Following the aforementioned social media drama between Scott and Younes, a source told Us that the model was trying her best to be there for her boyfriend during such a rocky time.

“Amelia is standing by Scott’s side and is just supporting him. She knows what he thinks about Kourtney and Travis, so she more just feels bad that Younes did that to Scott,” the insider said at the time. “She’s embarrassed for him.”