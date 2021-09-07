Zendaya, Selena Gomez, and more celebs who have opened up about going to therapy

Zendaya is the latest cover girl for British Vogue, and in her interview, the Euphoria star opens up about going to therapy.

“Yeah, of course I go to therapy,” the actress said in her 2021 October cover story. “I mean, if anybody is able to possess the financial means to go to therapy, I would recommend they do that. I think it‘s a beautiful thing.”

She continued, “You know, there‘s nothing wrong with working on yourself and dealing with those things with someone who can help you, someone who can talk to you, who’s not your mom or whatever. Who has no bias.”

Celebrities being open about their struggles with mental health continues to help de-stigmatize the topic, which is why their input is so important to fans.

Check out some more stars who have opened up about their own experiences going to therapy.

During an April 2019 episode of Coach’s Dream It Real podcast, Selena Gomez addressed some lifelong issues that stem from her early years in the spotlight.

“My situation is different and very weird but when I was younger, I was exposed to all of this [fame],” she said. ”It was just all these pictures and all the things and all I would do is look at the flaws … it is hard.”

The star continued, “I am a believer of therapy … I wish I could have done a lot of things and experienced things maybe a little differently. I go to therapy. It‘s just one of the most important things — to get to know yourself. Not saying everyone in the world has to do it! But I do think that it’s helped me understand myself and my childhood a lot better.”