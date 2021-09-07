Olivia Wilde was Harry Styles’ number one fan at Las Vegas concert

Just like the rest of us, Olivia Wilde can’t get enough of Harry Styles on stage.

The 37-year-old Booksmart director was spotted in the crowd at her 27-year-old boyfriend’s concert on Saturday, September 4. Even though the MGM Garden Arena holds a whopping 16,800 people, fans immediately spotted Wilde, who spent the concert recording and dancing to her man’s music--just like the rest of his supporters.

“Cannot believe I’ve breathed the same air as olivia wilde tbh,” wrote one concertgoer who posted a clip on Twitter showing Olivia entering the arena with Styles’ manager, Jeff Azoff. The actress stood off to the side and quietly waved to the fans who called out to her before the concert, obviously trying not to draw too much attention to herself.

Others revealed that Wilde and Azoff assured fans that the “Watermelon Sugar” singer wouldn’t enter from where they came in. One video shows them directing fans to look at the stage just before Styles made a surprise entrance.

“Olivia Wilde pointing to the stage to warn us that Harry was making a magic trick entrance to get on stage when we were all facing the wrong way 😂,” another audience member wrote while attaching a short video.

Since they started dating earlier this year, this is the first time Olivia has gotten to witness her boyfriend’s commanding stage presence in-person. This show kicked off the former One Direction member’s Love on Tour dates, which will keep him on the road until late November with concerts across North America.

After being postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this is the singer’s first tour since going public with Wilde. The pair were first spotted together in January 2021, when they were photographed walking hand-in-hand at Azoff’s wedding.

The House actress and the pop star started dating just a few months after Wilde split from her fiancé of 10 years, Jason Sudeikis. Together, the pair share son Otis, 7, and daughter Daisy, 4.

We’re sure Olivia will be seen supporting Harry from the crowd at more dates throughout his upcoming tour.