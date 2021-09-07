First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is heading back to the classroom

Dr. B is back in the classroom! CNN reported on Tuesday that First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be returning to teach in person at Northern Virginia Community College (NOVA) starting Sept. 7. “She is looking forward to teaching and communicating in person rather than through the screen,” her press secretary Michael LaRosa told CNN.

President Joe Biden’s wife previously revealed that she missed the energy of a full classroom while virtually teaching during the pandemic. “As I think most teachers will tell you, there’s just so much that doesn’t translate through a computer screen. I’ve missed being able to read people’s body language when they aren’t connecting with the material I’m teaching,” she said in an interview for Good Housekeeping’s September 2021 issue. “I miss the energy of a full class, when everyone is talking over each other and the ideas bounce back and forth between them. I miss the conversations that happen when people linger after class.”

The first lady continued, “This past year did surprise me, though. I thought it would be harder online to create the community that makes our classes so special, but my students really stepped up. We found new ways to connect with each other. I learned a lot, and some of those lessons I’ll take forward to future years of teaching. Still, there are some things you just can’t replace, and I can’t wait to get back in the classroom, this fall.”

Ahead of her return to campus, Dr. Biden penned a tribute to the “country’s hardworking classroom heroes” in an essay published by TIME. “Over a year ago, classrooms closed as COVID-19 shut down our country. The pandemic has been difficult for everyone, and that was especially true for the educators who had to reimagine our lesson plans and rethink our classrooms almost overnight,” she wrote.