Kendall Jenner shares rare pics with Devin Booker on their Italian vacation

Kendall Jenner must really love Devin Booker because he’s made another appearance on her perfectly tailored Instagram account. Kendall has always been one of the most private of the Kardashian/Jenner clan, especially when it comes to her love life but it‘s clear Booker has won over her heart. The young rich couple spent part of their summer in Italy enjoying good food and drinks with friends. On Monday, September 6th Jenner shared a gallery of photos from her time there and in the mix was a photo of Kendall walking with her boyfriend through the Italian streets. She captioned the series of photos “limoncello” which is an Italian lemon liqueur mainly produced in Southern Italy.

©Kendall Jenner





She also shared photos of them cuddling in her story where you can kind of see Booker’s face. His pose is actually very reminiscent of Kylie Jenner’s on and off again boyfriend Travis Scott, who also looks at the ground in photos when they are together. The first showed Kendall flashing a sweet smile and the second was a more serious but still tender moment.