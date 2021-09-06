Salma Hayek mourns the loss of her sister-in-law

Salma Hayek is in mourning, as the Mexican actress shared an emotional post following the death of her sister-in-law, Florence Roger Pinault. The sister of French businessman François-Henri Pinault, departed in the early hours of Monday and the cause is unknown.. The Frida star expressed some of her emotions of social media with a heartfelt dedication to the person who was one of the most beloved people in her family circle.

With a touching image, Hayek expressed what Florence meant to her. “My friend and my dear sister-in-law, Today you are flying into the unknown and I will never be able to hug you again,” reads part of the text, which is also written in French and English.

She continued: “But the feeling of your kindness, your strength, your enthusiasm for life, as well as the eternal light of the stars shining in your eyes and most of all the resonance of your laughter will live in my heart forever. Rest in peace Florence Rogers Pinault.”

The Hollywood star, who will soon make her Marvel debut as the character ‘Ajak’ in the movie Eternals, received the support of many of her colleagues and family members, who did not hesitate to show their solidarity in her sadness.

This dark time comes just a few days after Hayek celebrated her 55th birthday with a surprise party. Angelina Jolie, was there to celebrate and shoved Hayek’s face in one of the 3 cakes.