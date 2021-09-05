Victoria Beckham breaks the internet by posting a sexy photo of David Beckham

Victoria Beckham knows her audience and what they want to see. On Sunday, she shared a photo of her husband, David Beckham, lounging and sleeping in the pool with his swimsuit down.

Victoria captioned the post: “Happy Sunday, you’re welcome!😎📸 me!!!”

As she intended, her followers were thrilled with the photo, dropping fire emojis and all sorts of comments. ”This is the most incredible act of generosity I’ve ever witnessed,” read one. “Who zoomed in 🙌,” read another. In a couple of hours, the photo had amassed over 500,000 likes.

The Beckhams have been making the most of their summer, posting photos with their kids, celebrating birthdays, and hanging out in the pool. Last week, Victoria, David, and their daughter Harper visited Tidal Cove Waterpark in Miami, where they rode rides and Victoria documented the occasion.

“Yes that’s my daughter screaming not me I promise 🤥 #HarperSeven so much fun love you ❤️,” David captioned the post. Victoria wasn’t buying it, she wrote: “U screamed all the way down David!! You can’t help yourself at the water park! 😂 x”