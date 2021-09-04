Enrique Iglesias says new record could be his last

Enrique Iglesias just announced an album to come out this month, called “Final.” On Friday, the Spanish singer said that his eleventh studio record would be his last, at least for some time.

In a YouTube live stream with Ricky Martin and Sebastian Yatra, Enrique Iglesias discussed the name of the record and the meaning behind it.

Martin and Yatra appeared surprised by Iglesias’ announcement. “Clearly the name “Final” has many meanings… I’m trying to say that it could be my last record. It‘s not something that I have been thinking just for a few months. It’s something that I have been thinking about over the past few years.”

Enrique explained that he’d been considering retiring since the year 2015, a year after he released his most recent record “Sex and Love,” which featured hits like “Bailando” and collaborations with Jennifer Lopez, Pitbull and Kylie Minogue. Enrique Iglesias has sold over 180 million albums throughout his career, winning awards like the Grammys and the Latin Grammys. “There is going to be Volume 1 and 2 but they are going to be final... That moment in my life, that chapter in my life when I feel this is the right time to put it out,” he said of his new record.