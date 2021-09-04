Loading the player...

HOLA! USA Digital Cover

After the worldwide success of the series, ‘Who Killed Sara?’, Eugenio Siller shares his most intimate interview

You won’t believe what the Mexican actor, from Netflix’s most popular non-English language series, told us!

-Los Angeles
LEER EN ESPAñOL

Single for the time being, and entirely devoted to his craft, which has been his true passion since he was a child, the very handsome Eugenio Siller is enjoying unprecedented success in his long career as an actor thanks to his role as Chema in the NetfIix series ‘Who Killed Sara?’

We took the opportunity to visit Eugenio while he’s back in his Los Angeles home taking a break from shooting for a few weeks so he could tell us all about his life and the sweet taste of success. He openly shares the most beautiful thing that has ever happened to him, as well as the saddest. Also revealing the eternal contradiction regarding his skin color.

While posing for the cameras on the beaches of Malibu, California, this was everything our incredibly handsome leading man had to share.

“I forget that I am famous. There are times when people stare at me and I wonder: “Why are they looking at me?”
Eugenio, before anything else, we have to ask about the worldwide success of the series you’re in, did you ever imagine something like this would happen when you accepted the role? Did you have faith in the project since the beginning?
You play a gay character, is this new for your career as an actor?

Did you seek someone’s advice before accepting the role?
“If I had not had the success that I have had, I would not have starred in a novela. My teenage friends would continue to make fun of my dreams.”

Do you get recognized more often now that you’re in this series?

Do you like fame or is it a nuisance?
How is your Hollywood dream coming along?
You’re Mexican, but you’re looks don’t match the Latino stereotype they’re looking for here in Hollywood. Am I wrong?
They probably told you what they always say to Latin American actors when they arrive in this city, “If you want to work, you better darken your hair.”

Was it hard for you to get used to living in L.A.?
How did you learn to get past it?
Do you remember a specific experience when you felt especially insecure?
Do you have good friends in this industry?
Why do you consider yourself easy to work with and what is the most difficult thing about sharing the stage with Mr. Siller?

What has been the most difficult moment in your life?

“My life is pure paradox: in Mexico I don‘t look Mexican and in the United States I don’t look Latino”

What did you learn during that time of anguish and such a painful experience?
What do your parents do for a living?
Who do you share your problems with?
What’s the best thing that’s ever happened to you?

What do you remember most about your life in Mexico before you began your acting career?
Jealousy perhaps? Maybe they were envious because you were the best looking one out of the bunch.
Did your parents support you since the beginning?

Congratulations with all of your success. Enjoy filming the new season of ‘Who Killed Sara?’!

