Khloé Kardashian is that you? Tori Spelling’s new look is turning heads

Tori Spelling might be having some sort of renaissance because her look has changed drastically. Spelling has been sharing photos on Instagram with long blonde curly hair and makeup that is giving Kardashian vibes. One specific Kardashain to be exact- Khloe Kardashian in 2019 before going back to brunette. Spelling hit up West Hollywood’s celebrity hot spot Catch to celebrate the wrap of Jersey Shore’s Snooki’s show Messyness and posted a selfie from the event with the caption, “My Messy Bestie… actually we are the duo you never knew you needed. @snooki you might be my twin flame ( but shorter 😂) love the way we empower each other to be our authentic selves.” People in the comments instantly noticed the resemblance, “Whoa thought you were Khloe Kardashian for a minute” one user wrote. Others quipped, “Kardashians surgeon?” And “You found the Kardashian‘s makeup artist!”

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi hosted the new show on MTV and her besties Spelling, Adam Rippon and Teddy Ray offered commentary on viral videos. This week Spelling shared a photo of her look that included a high half-up blonde ponytail, and red thigh-high boots that would definitely be Kardashian approved. Her OG fans however are not too happy with her changing appearance. “Wow, what happened to the all-natural look? This is kinda scary 😧,” one person wrote. Another said, “I miss seeing the ‘real’ you. She‘s so much more beautiful than this made-up version. REMEMBER that.”