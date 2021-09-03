Kendall Jenner y Canelo Álvarez
Friends or more? Kendall Jenner and Canelo Alvarez dine out in L.A.

The supermodel and the Mexican boxer met up in a restaurant in L.A. to talk business.

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Kendall Jenner were spotted having dinner in an expensive restaurant in Los Angeles, California. The reason for their meeting has been heavily debated, but the answer is not what everyone thinks. Canelo and Kendall are working on a project together. Once they left the restaurant, the Mexican boxer had an exchange with the press and explained that Kendall was asking for his advice and wanted to know if he’d like to get involved in a business venture regarding 818 Tequila, her brand of the liquor.

Kendall Jenner©GrosbyGroup
Kendall Jenner got to dinner with a bottle of tequila in her hands.

Kendall was photographed by the paparazzi arriving at their meeting place holding an elegant bottle of tequila. While she was asked by photographers about her relationship with Canelo, she remained silent and avoided providing any type of answers.

Journalists bombarded Canelo with questions. “Hey Canelo, are you going to be a representative of tequila 818?” they asked. While at first Canelo avoided questions by saying “I don’t know what you’re talking about,” he relented at the end.

“Probably,” he said. “The project with the tequila is there and we’re gonna see what we’ll do.” Canelo said. He was kind and friendly with the paparazzi.

Canelo Álvarez©GrosbyGroup
“Canelo” Álvarez talked about the possibilities of making business with Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner launched her tequila brand in February of this year. The 25-year-old businesswoman shared over social media how hard she’d worked to launch the brand, from participating in blind tastings to taking personal trips to the distillery to finally having her family try out her brand.

The tequila is now available for purchase, even though it’s only shipping within eight states in the U.S. According to the tequila’s official website, price varies depending on the type of tequila and how laborious the process was. For example, tequila “blanco,” which is clear colored, is priced at $45.

Other prices include the tequila “reposado,” at $59 per bottle. The most expensive tequila is the “añejo” type, which spends long periods of time in barrels in order to get that particular and strong flavor. This type of tequila is not priced on the website, nor can it be ordered for delivery.

