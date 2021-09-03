Bella Hadid opens up about her battle with depression and anxiety

Bella Hadid is opening up about her battle with depression and anxiety, revealing the new holistic approach that has worked wonders for her mental health.

Loading the player...

The 24-year-old supermodel, who was recently spotted celebrating Dua Lipa’s birthday, took to Instagram to share her emotional journey, and how she has been able to achieve a more positive outlook.

“As many of you know, I have suffered from extreme depression and anxiety for most of my teenage and adult life. Since I was 14, I had tried everything to help myself feel better,” she explained.

Adding that “After years of social drinking at work event after work event, along with suffering from different immune problems as well,” her body started to say “NO.”

Bella admitted that there was a point when she “wasn‘t able to go out anymore with the work schedule” she had, confessing that it got harder “to go out without having one drink to calm my nerves, which made me not want to go out at all, so I was just hibernating between jobs.”

And after trying many things, the model decided to co-found a non-alcoholic drink named Kin Euphorics that she claims helps to “induce euphoria” and help with ”hormone harmony.”

“That‘s why I am so passionate about sharing with you my newest endeavor, so we can help bring happiness back into the world, through brain health,” Bella shared.