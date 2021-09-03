Zoë Kravitz posts cryptic message about ‘strangers on the internet’ amid Channing Tatum romance

Just like the rest of us, celebrities are well aware that social media isn’t always what it seems.

Amid her budding romance with Channing Tatum, with whom she’s been seen frolicking around New York City with, Zoë Kravitz has a message for everyone watching their love story unfold.

The Big Little Lies star posted a message about all of the incessant online commenters in an Instagram post on Thursday, September 2.

She shared a quote that read, “Don‘t forget to pretend to have your s**t together for strangers on the internet today x.” Clearly, Zoë can relate, captioning the post, “why are we like this tho.”

With this post, fans came to the conclusion that she‘s feeling pressure to maintain a happy public image after gaining so much attention lately through her current love story. Fellow actress Juliette Lewis understood where she was coming from, writing in the comments: “Love you😮👏😍😂 It me.”

While Kravitz has obviously gone through her fair share of public scrutiny via social media, right now, it seems like everyone is living for her romance with Channing Tatum. Things are quickly heating up between the pair, going from being spotted together once to being absolutely inseparable in an instant.

Unsurprisingly, it doesn’t look like things are slowing down any time soon. According to reports from PEOPLE earlier this week, a source says, “They spent the weekend in N.Y.C., strolled around the city, met up with friends and visited the Guggenheim Museum. They looked very happy. They have this cute and flirty chemistry.”