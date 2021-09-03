Zoe Saldana kisses her husband on the Venice Film Festival red carpet

Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego make a beautiful couple. The pair was spotted walking down the Venice Film Festival red carpet, where they kissed and hugged in front of dozens of photographers.

Zoe and Marco were attending the festival to watch “ The Hand of God,” the much-awaited film by award winning director Paolo Sorrentino.

©GettyImages



Zoe and Marco attend the 78th Venice International Film Festival.

Zoe was wearing a stunning Dolce & Gabbana sequined floor-length dress. Perego was wearing a classic tux that he paired with his long hair and ruby earrings, complimenting his wife’s elegant look.

The Venice Film Festival is one of the most popular festivals in the world, where some of the most acclaimed movies of the year make their premieres. Usually, a large batch of these films end up contending for important awards, like the Golden Globes and the Academy Awards. This year’s festival kicked off Wednesday, September 1st, and will run through September 11th.

Zoe and Marco have been together for years, and have three sons together: twins Bowie and Cy, 6, and Zen, 4. They share the last name Perego-Saldana.

Zoe has expressed on several occasions that she’s finally found an “equal” in her relationship with Perego, something that she’d never had in any of her previous relationships. She claims her family lives in a very fluid household, where they both take on tasks no matter their gender. When they got married, Perego took her last name. “I tried to talk him out of it,” she said in an interview with InStyle. “I told him, ‘If you use my name, you’re going to be emasculated by your community of artists, by your Latin community of men, by the world. But Marco looks up at me and says [adding an Italian accent], ‘Ah, Zoe, I don’t give a sheet.‘”

Perego is a former soccer player, born in Italy. He’s now an artist, selling paintings while also working in films.