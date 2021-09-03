Kristen Stewart holds hands with girlfriend Dylan Meyer at the 2021 Venice Film Festival

Kristen Stewart was seen hand-in-hand with her girlfriend, Dylan Meyer, ahead of the world premiere of her film Spencer on Friday, September 3. The actress arrived to the 2021 Venice Film Festival the day prior, preparing to watch the film in which she portrays the late Princess Diana.

The pair was photographed walking together, hand-in-hand, donning face masks to keep everyone safe. For the outing, Stewart showed off her newly-dyed blonde hair and wore a simple white T-shirt with some matching jeans and a pair of Converse sneakers. Meyer was also sporting a white T-shirt, which she paired with black skinny jeans and a navy bomber jacket.

Even though Stewart and Meyer, a screenwriter, have been dating for more than two years, they have rarely been seen together in public.

Back in November 2019, a few months after they first sparked romance rumors, Stewart told Howard Stern on his SiriusXM radio show that she was in love. When asked if she would propose, the notoriously private actress said, “Absolutely,” adding, ”I can’t f**king wait. I want to be sort of, somewhat reasonable about it but I think, like, good things happen fast.”

Not only that, the actress went on to confirm to the radio host that she told her partner she wants to marry her.

“I also have a couple plans that are, like, just the coolest things to do...it’s pretty undeniable,” she said at the time. “I’m really impulsive. Like, I don’t know when that’s going to be.”

While she admitted to being impulsive, Stewart also told Howard Stern that she’s actually known Meyer for six years.

“She’s been like, living in L.A. alongside my life, somehow, but not ever converging,” she said. “The first time I told her I loved her, it was just like, really late. We were in some, like, s***ty bar, her friends were there...they like, walked out and I was just like, ‘Oh man, I’m so f**king in love with you.’ Like, done.”