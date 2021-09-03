Katie Holmes shows off new hairstyle in NYC

As summer nears an end, Katie Holmes made the time for a new hairstyle. The actress and producer was spotted leaving a hair salon in New York City.
Katie Holmes was photographed leaving Madison Reed Hair Salon in New York, styling a new look. She was wearing loose-fitting pants and a light blue button-down shirt. Her hair was freshly blown out and looked a natural chestnut color.
Paparazzi managed to snap some photos of her inside the store, where she was getting a blowout and drinking some coffee.
The actress is regularly spotted around New York City, where she spends the majority of her time. In 2019, she confirmed her relationship with the chef Emilio Vitolo, head chef of the restaurant Emilio’s Ballato.
The couple broke up in 2021, saying that they were at different points in their lives and that their relationship was amazing while it lasted. Before this, the actress was previously linked to Jaime Foxx, whom she dated for a couple of years before their break up in 2019. Before that, she was married to Tom Cruise, with whom she had her daughter, Suri Cruise, 15.
While Katie is pretty private about her personal life, including her daughter, she makes exceptions on special occasions, like this year’s Mother’s Day, which she commemorated with a special post. She captioned it: “I am so grateful to be a mom to the sweetest daughter. Happy Mother’s Day to all of the moms!!!!”
Katie has starred in a couple of movies over the past year, the horror film “Brahms: The Boy II,” and “The Secret: Dare To Dream,” an adaptation of the immensely successful self-help book. She has some exciting projects cooking in the near future, including an untitled film alongside Jim Sturgess and Melissa Leo, which she’s set to write, direct and star in.