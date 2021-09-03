Katie Holmes shows off new hairstyle in NYC

As summer nears an end, Katie Holmes made the time for a new hairstyle. The actress and producer was spotted leaving a hair salon in New York City.

Katie Holmes was photographed leaving Madison Reed Hair Salon in New York, styling a new look. She was wearing loose-fitting pants and a light blue button-down shirt. Her hair was freshly blown out and looked a natural chestnut color.

©GrosbyGroup



Katie Holmes leaves Madison Reed hair salon.

Paparazzi managed to snap some photos of her inside the store, where she was getting a blowout and drinking some coffee.

©GrosbyGroup



Katie Holmes drinks her coffee as she gets a blowout.

The actress is regularly spotted around New York City, where she spends the majority of her time. In 2019, she confirmed her relationship with the chef Emilio Vitolo, head chef of the restaurant Emilio’s Ballato.