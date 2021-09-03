Drake calls Kanye West leaking his address an act of ‘desperation’ on new album

In the wee hours of the morning on Friday, September 3, Drake finally released his highly-anticipated sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy.

While fans couldn’t wait to hear the music for pure enjoyment, one major reason listeners were anticipating this release was to hear what the Toronto native had to say about his on-again, off-again frenemy and collaborator, Kanye West. Throughout the rollout of his latest album, Donda, the rapper had multiple things to say about Drizzy-- so it’s only right the former Degrassi star get his chance to reply.

In case you missed it, last week, Kanye took his feud with Drake to the next level by posting a screenshot exposing his address onto social media. While the rapper’s house is a well-known landmark in Toronto, especially given his size, fans still took this doxxing as a sign of disrespect, letting any doubters know a reconciliation probably wasn’t on the horizon.

Several hours after Kanye’s post-and-delete, Drake seemingly responded by posting a context-free video of himself laughing on his Instagram story. But, of course, that wasn’t all he had to say about the matter, going on to address things more on the CLB cut, “7AM on Bridle Path,” a direct reference to where he lives.

The title of the song itself already made it clear that it was directed at Ye, but on the track, the lyrics go on to address the rapper directly, with Drake calling him out for being desperate and hungry for attention.

In one line, Drake seemingly suggests Kanye come to his home and discuss their differences in person, rather than putting on a shot for social media. He raps, “Give that address to your driver, make it your destination / ’Stead of just a post out of desperation.”

After that, Drizzy goes on to highlight the differences between the two of them, accusing Kanye of seeking attention from the media, whether good or bad.