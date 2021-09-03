Natalia Bryant says her mom is one of her biggest fashion inspirations

Natalia Bryant says her mom is her biggest fashion inspiration during a Q&A session with her modeling agency, IMG Models. According to the 18-year-old daughter of late Kobe and Vanessa Bryant, her mother is her style advisor.

“I probably take the most style tips from my mom,” she revealed in the video, adding that she can always find “inspiration from other people.”

©Vanessa Bryant





“I love how fashion inspires different people from different cultures and different parts of the country,” she says. “You can gain inspiration from everywhere and anyone, and I think that’s the most beautiful part about fashion is that you can find inspiration anywhere.”

This is not the first time Natalia speaks about her mom. In a video for Bulgari and Vogue, she shared the essential life lessons Vanessa has passed to her. “Over the years, she taught me confidence and that beauty comes from the inside first,” Natalia told Vogue. “Beauty fades, so be sure to be positive, confident, and like who I am, my morals and views. That’s definitely helped shape who I am as an individual.”

“I’m extremely proud of Natalia,” Vanessa told People about her “right-hand woman.”

“On top of her own grief, she has balanced her senior year of high school, applying to colleges, nurturing her sisters, and just recently signing her own modeling contract with IMG,” Vanessa said. “She is a wonderful big sister and an incredible daughter.”