Kanye West reportedly told his friends when he cheated on Kim Kardashian

Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ album finally reached fans’ ears earlier this week and some songs revealed a lot about the 44-year-old rapper.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021.

In a track titled ‘Hurricane,’ West admitted to cheating on wife Kim Kardashian during his Saint Pablo tour in 2016. The telling lyrics from the song read, “Here I go with a new chick / And I know what the truth is / Still playin‘ after two kids / It’s a lot to digest when your life always movin’.”

Reportedly the lyrics are accurate as insiders close to West said back in 2016, he explicitly told his inner circle of friends that he cheated on his wife with groupies. A source told The Sun. “It was no secret among those who worked closely with Ye that he‘d cheated after Saint was born.”

“On his Saint Pablo Tour, he was flipping out in front of his team, confessing to sleeping with girls behind Kim‘s back, he even said he’d been f***ing groupies and went into insane detail about his s** sessions…”

“‘It was very graphic, his language was unreal. Those who know him well, they were sitting head in hands and laughing nervously, while crew members who had just joined the tour were left stunned, nobody could believe what he was saying in front of everybody, it seemed he was having an episode and was very manic,” the source continued to reveal.

“The song is in a way his testimony of everything he did wrong and taking accountability for their marriage breakdown,” another source added, according to Page Six.

In addition to referring to his cheating antics, other lyrics in the song reveal there were more issues behind closed doors in the West’s marriage. “Architectural Digest, but I needed home improvement / Sixty-million-dollar home, never went home to it,” he raps of his struggling marriage. “Genius gone clueless, it’s a whole lot to risk / Alcohol anonymous, who’s the busiest loser?”