Shailene Woodley’s fiancée Aaron Rodgers says their time apart could be a good thing

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers rode the fast track to love and fans found out they were officially dating just a few days before their engagement was announced this year in February. They were first linked in July of 2020 but kept an extremely low profile. The new couple seems to be doing great but they are about to have what could be a major obstacle in their relationship- distance. Dating a pro athlete means you have to say goodbye sometimes so they can tear it up on the field and with the NFL season kicking off, the Green Bay Packers quarterback will be spending his day‘s training in Wisconsin. For the athlete, he thinks the time apart could be good for both of them. Read the details below, per Page Six.

©GettyImages



The newly engaged couple is rarely photographed together

Since Woodley is a busy working Hollywood woman, she has to stay in Los Angeles- but now they can focus on their work. “It’s a busy work time for her, so [my decision] probably came at a good time for both of us to be able to focus on our work,” Rodgers told Haute Living. “I think it’s going to be a good thing. I mean, her work was shut down for an entire year [during the coronavirus pandemic], and she’s booked a number of projects. She enjoys working and her own routine, which I obviously enjoy, too,” he added.

Rodgers was dating race car driver Danica Patrick for years before calling it quits in 2020 and rumors about him and Woodley began to circulate shortly after. Less than a year later Rodgers stunned audiences when he revealed he was engaged during his speech for the NFL‘s MVP award. “2020 was definitely a crazy year, filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing memorable moments. 180 straight days of having my nose hairs scraped. Playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season. I got engaged, and I played some of the best football of my career,” Rodgers said. It was confirmed to be Woodley a few days later. “We are engaged. But for us, it’s not new news, you know, so it’s kind of funny,” Woodley told Jimmy Fallon. “Everybody right now is freaking out over it and we’re like, ‘Yeah, we’ve been engaged for a while.’”

As a newly engaged couple, the 29-year-old isn’t worrying about Pinterest boards or wedding planning. She told Entertainment Tonight in July, “There’s no wedding planning happening,” Woodley told “Entertainment Tonight” “There’s no rush. We’ve got no rush.” Rodgers is 37 but this would be his first marriage as he is probably one of the few NFL stars at his age without a wife or children. Although ESPN reported that Rodgers was previously engaged to someone he knew from high school, per Sports Casting. Before Rodgers Woodley dated Ben Volavola, an Australian-born rugby player.