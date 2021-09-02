Elizabeth Hurley proves she’s her company’s best swimsuit model in a glorious Instagram post

Elizabeth Hurley doesn’t need any models for her swimwear line because she can just use herself. The 56-year-old English actress has been enjoying summer by the beach and pool and sharing some stunning snaps with her fans on Instagram. On Wednesday, September 1st the Elizabeth Hurley Beach founder showed off one of the lines teal one-pieces and the design is as she described it, “glorious.”

Hurley’s physique is impressive at any age so starting a swimsuit line in 2005 was a great choice. Every photo she shares doing things like lounging on floaties looks like a print ad. A couple of weeks ago she became a butterfly in one of her blue and white bikinis while in the UK. Fans praised both her and the swimsuit in the pic. “Elizabeth!!! Stunning! Love the bikini too” one user wrote.

In June Hurley shared photos from her first bikini shoot ever in 1998 to celebrate Steven Meise’s birthday. The celebrity fashion photographer has worked with top models like NaomiCampbell, Linda Evangelista, and Christy Turlington. Her cover was titled, “Brains, Beauty, and Hugh, too” referencing her relationship with Hugh Grant that was the topic of conversation for every magazine. They dated for 13 years before eventually calling it quits in May 2000. The actor is the godfather to her 19-year-old son Damian she shared with businessman Steve Bing, who initially denied paternity.