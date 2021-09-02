Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess spark engagement rumors

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess’ relationship continues to grow. The couple recently sparked rumors of an engagement due to a photo that Sharna uploaded on Instagram.

The photo is a black and white image of Sharna and Brian kissing. Sharna is wearing makeup and Brian smiles as he kisses her, with her holding a flute of champagne in between them. Sharna captioned it: “END GAME.”

The romantic set up, champagne, and caption prompted many to wonder if they pair had eloped or were celebrating an engagement, with many asking so in the comments section.

Sharna and Brian have been dating since late last year. In January 2021, they confirmed their relationship via social media. In a recent interview with The Daily Telegraph, Brain gushed about his happiness and relationship with Sharna. “Honestly right now, this campaign Sharna, my kids, my life, the prospect of what the future holds… the excitement of all of that, my life in general makes me smile,” he said. He just became an ambassador for TrueHeart, an organization that raises money for important causes.

Last year, Brain went through a notorious breakup with actress Megan Fox. The couple had been involved since 2004, when they met on the TV series “Hope & Faith.” They have three kids together, Noah, Bodhi and Journey. They broke up in 2020.