Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess spark engagement rumors

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess’ relationship continues to grow. The couple recently sparked rumors of an engagement due to a photo that Sharna uploaded on Instagram.
The photo is a black and white image of Sharna and Brian kissing. Sharna is wearing makeup and Brian smiles as he kisses her, with her holding a flute of champagne in between them. Sharna captioned it: “END GAME.”
The romantic set up, champagne, and caption prompted many to wonder if they pair had eloped or were celebrating an engagement, with many asking so in the comments section.
Sharna and Brian have been dating since late last year. In January 2021, they confirmed their relationship via social media. In a recent interview with The Daily Telegraph, Brain gushed about his happiness and relationship with Sharna. “Honestly right now, this campaign Sharna, my kids, my life, the prospect of what the future holds… the excitement of all of that, my life in general makes me smile,” he said. He just became an ambassador for TrueHeart, an organization that raises money for important causes.
Last year, Brain went through a notorious breakup with actress Megan Fox. The couple had been involved since 2004, when they met on the TV series “Hope & Faith.” They have three kids together, Noah, Bodhi and Journey. They broke up in 2020.
“Neither one of us did anything to each other,” said Brian on his podcast. “She’s always been honest with me and I’ve always been honest with her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family, what we have built is really cool and really special. So we decided let’s make sure we don’t lose that. That no matter what we’re always friends with each other and we’re a united front with the kids.” Megan then started dating Machine Gun Kelly and has been experiencing a rebirth of sorts in her career.
Sharna is a famous dancer, having appearances in shows like “Dancing with the Stars.” When speaking about their relationship, she said she was happy and that it was funny that she’d met Brian while in a pandemic. “How funny would it be if I actually found the love of my life during a pandemic? I’m looking for that soulmate stuff — that thing where that something inside you recognizes that something inside them,” she said to US Weekly.
Brain and Sharna look happy and in love. We wish them the best!