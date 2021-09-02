‘Schitt’s Creek’ star Emily Hampshire reveals Demi Lovato asked her on a romantic date

Demi Lovato is not afraid to go after what they want! The singer revealed they once slid intoSchitt’s Creek star Emily Hampshire Dms to take her on a romantic date.

The two stars talked about the online conversation during the latest episode of Demi’s podcast 4D with Demi Lovato, in which Emily explained that the singer wrote, “Hey, I like you on the show. We should kick it sometime.”

She went on to say that Demi wanted to take her out on a date, “And by kick it, I mean go on a date. I find you attractive,” adding, “You made it clear it was a date. And I loved that because sometimes that’s confusing. I’m decades older than you, so ‘kick it,’ I was looking it up.”

The 40-year-old actress said that Demi made a funny comparison, “Think of Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor,” to which she later said “I don’t mean you’re the Holland Taylor!‘” in reference to the relationship between 46-year-old Paulson and the 78-year-old Hollywood star.

“I thought it was the funniest thing in the whole world because I was a Holland Taylor in that situation. Proud to be,” Emily added.

Both Demi and Emily laughed about the exchange, with Emily thinking “What’s the worst that could happen? And I made a really good friend. You’re a dope friend, and I’m happy we became friends,” she told Demi.