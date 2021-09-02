Salma Hayek celebrates her 55th birthday with gorgeous swimsuit photo

Salma Hayek is celebrating her 55th birthday. The actress and fashion icon took to Instagram to commemorate the occasion, posting a photo in her swimsuit.
Good friends Salma Hayek and Alfonso Cuarón take their families on a trip
Valentina Paloma, Salma Hayek’s daughter, is all grown up! Check out the evolution of her style
Salma commemorated her birthday on Instagram. She posted a photo wearing a bright blue bathing suit with a gorgeous beach as backdrop. She captioned her post in English and Spanish. “Happy 55th birthday to me 💃🏻 looking forward to new adventures #grateful Feliz cumpleaños 55 para mí 💃🏻 lista para nuevas aventuras #vivalavida.”
A variety of celebrities went on her comments to send their congratulations, including several costars from Salma’s much-awaited Marvel movie, “The Eternals.” Richard Madden, the “Game of Thrones” alum, wrote: “Happy birthday!!x.” Lauren Ridloff, who’s portraying the first deaf superhero wrote: “Happy birthday, beauty.”
Salma Hayek has had one of Hollywood’s most memorable careers, starring in films like “Desperado,” alongside Antonio Banderas, and “Frida,” the role that arguably launched her Hollywood career and showed off her range as a performer. Currently, Salma is starring in “The Eternals,” the new marvel movie directed by Oscar winner Chloé Zhao.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Salma recalled the moment when she heard Marvel was interested in meeting her and the reason why she agreed to star in the film. “I said, ‘Forget it. God knows what kind of grandmother they want me to play.’ I’m used to being [told] I’m going to be the extra or the old prostitute. And then they said the director was Chloé Zhao, and I said, ‘Okay! Let’s have the meeting!‘”
In previous conversations, Salma has been open about her surprise in being a Mexican cast in Marvel film. When speaking to Variety, she said, “I think that there are people in power who have wanted this change for a long time. But it takes a lot of elements for it to happen. For example, [Marvel vice president of film production] Victoria Alonso, I cannot love this woman more. She is extraordinary. She was very supportive to all the cast. And when you talk to her, you can see that this was something meaningful to her for a long time.”
Salma has long been outspoken about a variety of issues that affect women, people of color, and minorities of all sorts. Her long-lasting presence in Hollywood and her role in the world’s biggest movie franchise are tremendously meaningful.