Salma Hayek celebrates her 55th birthday with gorgeous swimsuit photo

Salma Hayek is celebrating her 55th birthday. The actress and fashion icon took to Instagram to commemorate the occasion, posting a photo in her swimsuit.

Salma commemorated her birthday on Instagram. She posted a photo wearing a bright blue bathing suit with a gorgeous beach as backdrop. She captioned her post in English and Spanish. “Happy 55th birthday to me 💃🏻 looking forward to new adventures #grateful Feliz cumpleaños 55 para mí 💃🏻 lista para nuevas aventuras #vivalavida.”

A variety of celebrities went on her comments to send their congratulations, including several costars from Salma’s much-awaited Marvel movie, “The Eternals.” Richard Madden, the “Game of Thrones” alum, wrote: “Happy birthday!!x.” Lauren Ridloff, who’s portraying the first deaf superhero wrote: “Happy birthday, beauty.”

Salma Hayek has had one of Hollywood’s most memorable careers, starring in films like “Desperado,” alongside Antonio Banderas, and “Frida,” the role that arguably launched her Hollywood career and showed off her range as a performer. Currently, Salma is starring in “The Eternals,” the new marvel movie directed by Oscar winner Chloé Zhao.