Amelia Gray weighs in on how she feels about Scott Disick’s petty DM to Younes Bendjima

The Scott Disick, Younes Bendjima, Travis Barker, and Kourtney Kardashian drama continues. Now Disick’s current girlfriend Amelia Gray is weighing in on the drama.

According to US Weekly, a source close to Gray said “Amelia is standing by Scott’s side and is just supporting him. She knows what he thinks about Kourtney and Travis, so she more just feels bad that Younes did that to Scott. She’s embarrassed for him.”

Gray is not only embarrassed for Disick, he’s reportedly embarrassed for himself. “Scott was definitely embarrassed by Younes sharing his DM,” a source told Us Weekly. “He didn’t realize when he messaged him that that would happen. He DM’d him when he was in a heated moment and was just looking for him to react the same way being that they both dated Kourtney.”

For some backstory on the drama, Bendjima and Disick have had some beef with one another in the past and now the young model put the Talentless founder on blast on Instagram for speaking out about Kardashian and Barker’s PDA-filled vacation in Italy.

According to a screenshot Bendjima posted on Instagram, Disick DM’s him a photo of Barker and the Poosh founder kissing on a boat. Disick allegedly wrote, “Yo is this chick ok!?????” Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy.”Bendjima replied, “Don’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. PS: i aint your bro.”