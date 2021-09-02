Jennifer Aniston and Kim Kardashian will appear in ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’

Jennifer Aniston will be opening the 19th season of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” Following a very controversial year, the long-running series will be wrapping up with one last season, featuring a slate of celebrities that have been friends with Ellen over the years.

Other stars that have confirmed appearances include Jimmy Kimmel,Tiffany Haddish, Melissa McCarthy, the band Imagine Dragons, and Kim Kardashian.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show was one of the most successful daytime shows in the country. Its last season will be making a return on September 13th, featuring a live studio audience of fully vaccinated guests. According to Deadline, over 155,000 people requested to be in the crowd of the show.

Jennifer Aniston, who was the show’s first guest in 2003 and who has a close and long lasting friendship with Ellen, will kick off the first episode of the season. Another much awaited guest is Kim Kardashian, who’ll be giving her first interview since the conclusion of her long-running reality TV series, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” something that will rack up a lot of viewers.

©GettyImages



Ellen DeGeneres attends last year’s E! People’s Choice Awards.

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” announced that it was ending on May 2021, following a tough year filled with toxic workplace reports and with the departure of long-time executive producers. During season 18, audience viewership dropped by 40 percent.

In one of last season’s episodes, Ellen explained her decision on why she chose to end the show and why she was excited about concluding this chapter of her life. “I‘ve thought a lot about this decision, I sat with it for a while. I meditated on it, I talked to Portia, I talked to myself. Two years ago, I signed a deal for three more years, and I always knew in my heart that season 19 would be my last. Nineteen is a great number. The 19th amendment gave women the right to vote, and I believe women should be allowed to vote. You may wonder why I’ve decided to end after 19 seasons and the truth is I always trust my instincts. My instinct told me it’s time. I truly have felt like next season was the right time to end this amazing chapter.”