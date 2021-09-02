Get a first look at Bad Bunny’s character in ‘Narcos: Mexico’

More details about Bad Bunny’s acting premiere in Narcos: Mexico are slowly emerging, giving fans even more reasons to be excited about the show’s upcoming third season.

The reggaetonero’s role in the Netflix series was announced in November 2020, but in the almost year since, we haven’t heard virtually anything else about the venture. Now, a picture is circulating that seems to show Bad Bunny in character for the show.

First look at Bad Bunny on “Narcos”🔥 pic.twitter.com/yUnAmdtLPh — Conejo Toxico (@conejo_toxico) September 2, 2021

The black and white photo is making its way around fan pages, though the source of the image isn’t immediately clear. In the picture, Bunny--full name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio--can be seen donning a wig, a bushy mustache, big glasses, and a button-up shirt.

The outfit and the styling is similar to the singer’s look for his “Si Veo A Tu Mamá” music video from last year.

According to a press release in 2020, Bad Bunny will play the role of Arturo “Kitty” Paez, a member of the so-called Narco Juniors gang run by Ramon Arellano Felix (played by Manuel Masalva). The gang is filled with “rich, well connected kids from upper society who fell in with the cartel life for the money, drugs, and violence.”

The “Volví” singer first revealed that he was involved in Narcos: Mexico in his Rolling Stone cover story in May 2020. At the time, he said he’d begun shooting scenes for the show earlier this year before the production was shut down due to the pandemic.

Set in the Nineties, Season Three of Narcos: Mexico captures the time period when globalization and the drug business collided. The show will center around “the war that breaks out after Felix’s empire splinters. As newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerge. But in this war, truth is the first casualty — and every arrest, murder, and take-down only pushes real victory further away.”

Along with welcoming Bad Bunny to the cast, Season Three of the series will also welcome Luis Gerardo Méndez, Alberto Guerra, and Luisa Rubino. Returning to the series are regulars including Scoot McNairy, José María Yázpik, Alfonso Dosal, Mayra Hermosillo, Matt Letscher, Manuel Masalva, Alejandro Edda, and Gorka Lasaosa.

And now, we wait for a premiere date for Season Three to be announced.