Kelly Ripa is not tolerating a fan accusing her of using an Instagram filter

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been enjoying quality time together now that they are empty nesters since their youngest son, 18-year-old son Joaquin, recently started college. A few days ago the ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ co-host shared a photo of her and her husband sitting together on the couch watching TV. Ripa captioned the photo, “So far we are crushing this empty nest thing 😕😵‍💫.”

Then on Wednesday, the 50-year-old shared another selfie of her and Consuelos enjoying a sunset on the beach. The parents of three looked relaxed as they smiled for the camera. Ripa wrote as the caption, “Cheese and a baguette 🥖🧀🏖.” While many friends of the couple wrote nice things in the photo’s comment section, others are accusing Ripa of using a filter to make her and her husband look younger in the photo.

One commenter wrote, “How is it you look 10 years younger Kelly? [raised-eyebrow emoji] must be a relaxing holiday!“ one user wrote. Another commenter agreed, writing, ”As beautiful as she is it‘s def a filter!” according to E! News.