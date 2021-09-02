Kelly Ripa is not tolerating a fan accusing her of using an Instagram filter

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been enjoying quality time together now that they are empty nesters since their youngest son, 18-year-old son Joaquin, recently started college. A few days ago the ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ co-host shared a photo of her and her husband sitting together on the couch watching TV. Ripa captioned the photo, “So far we are crushing this empty nest thing 😕😵💫.”
Then on Wednesday, the 50-year-old shared another selfie of her and Consuelos enjoying a sunset on the beach. The parents of three looked relaxed as they smiled for the camera. Ripa wrote as the caption, “Cheese and a baguette 🥖🧀🏖.” While many friends of the couple wrote nice things in the photo’s comment section, others are accusing Ripa of using a filter to make her and her husband look younger in the photo.
One commenter wrote, “How is it you look 10 years younger Kelly? [raised-eyebrow emoji] must be a relaxing holiday!“ one user wrote. Another commenter agreed, writing, ”As beautiful as she is it‘s def a filter!” according to E! News.
The 50-year-old didn’t waste any time clapping back at the rude comments. She wrote, ““If it was a filter i would look amazing. It‘s just the angle and sunset light.” Ripa then went as far as sharing a side by side photo on her instagram stories of the picture she posted and the same picture with a filter on it to further prove her point. ”Spot the difference?” she wrote on her social media story, with a thinking emoji.
Ripa has proven that she doesn‘t tolerate bullying, especially when it comes to one’s appearance. On a May 2020 episode of ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan,’ the 50-year-old said “First of all, let me just say to people commenting on our appearance: How dare you and you’re lucky that we actually put clothes on,” she told viewers. ”It’s harder than you think to roll out of bed and come to a TV show.” This came after a viewer criticized the hosts for their “lack of personal grooming” on the show when it was virtual during the pandemic.