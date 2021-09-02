92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Clap Back queen!

Kelly Ripa is not tolerating a fan accusing her of using an Instagram filter

The 50-year-old clapped back in the comment section of her post.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been enjoying quality time together now that they are empty nesters since their youngest son, 18-year-old son Joaquin, recently started college. A few days ago the ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ co-host shared a photo of her and her husband sitting together on the couch watching TV. Ripa captioned the photo, “So far we are crushing this empty nest thing 😕😵‍💫.”

Then on Wednesday, the 50-year-old shared another selfie of her and Consuelos enjoying a sunset on the beach. The parents of three looked relaxed as they smiled for the camera. Ripa wrote as the caption, “Cheese and a baguette 🥖🧀🏖.” While many friends of the couple wrote nice things in the photo’s comment section, others are accusing Ripa of using a filter to make her and her husband look younger in the photo.

One commenter wrote, “How is it you look 10 years younger Kelly? [raised-eyebrow emoji] must be a relaxing holiday!“ one user wrote. Another commenter agreed, writing, ”As beautiful as she is it‘s def a filter!” according to E! News.

The 50-year-old didn’t waste any time clapping back at the rude comments. She wrote, ““If it was a filter i would look amazing. It‘s just the angle and sunset light.” Ripa then went as far as sharing a side by side photo on her instagram stories of the picture she posted and the same picture with a filter on it to further prove her point. ”Spot the difference?” she wrote on her social media story, with a thinking emoji.

Ripa has proven that she doesn‘t tolerate bullying, especially when it comes to one’s appearance. On a May 2020 episode of ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan,’ the 50-year-old said “First of all, let me just say to people commenting on our appearance: How dare you and you’re lucky that we actually put clothes on,” she told viewers. ”It’s harder than you think to roll out of bed and come to a TV show.” This came after a viewer criticized the hosts for their “lack of personal grooming” on the show when it was virtual during the pandemic.

