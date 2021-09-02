Celine Dion celebrates five years of ‘Encore un soir’

Celine Dion is reflecting on her French-language album, Encore un soir, five years after its release.

Encore un soir was released on August 26, 2016. The project was the singer’s first French studio album since 2012’s Sans attendre and her first French album released in the United States since 2005’s On ne change pas. The first single from the album, also titled “Encore un soir” was released in May 2016 and topped the charts in Francophone countries.

To honor the project’s five year anniversary, she posted to Instagram thanking fans for everything they’ve done for her.

“Five years ago today, we finally shared ‘Encore un soir’ with you,” she wrote in her caption. “This album, which is so precious to me, will always remind me that you have been there with me through it all.”

She continued, “I’m so grateful for your love and encouragement. I’m also very thankful for the songwriters and producers who shared their amazing talent and gave me the right words to express what I was feeling. ❤️ - Céline xx…”

Over the course of the past five years, Dion has also been transparent about how hard of a time she’s had mourning her late husband, music producer and talent manager René Angélil. He passed away in 2016 from his battle with throat cancer.

Back in May, she opened up about how life is without her late husband during an interview with the TODAY show.

“Losing my husband, for my kids to lose their father, it was quite something,” Celine said at the time. “I feel like René has given me so much through the years and still today. I see my kids. I look at them—we live with him. We still live with him. He’s part of our lives every day, so I have to say that I feel very, very strong.”