Latinas Make A Difference! America Ferrera and Eva Longoria set to join Poderistas second annual summit

The second annual Poderistas Latinas Make a Difference Summit will be back! From September 17 to 19, the community will be able to celebrate the culture and power.
Lilliana Vazquez will host the event with special appearances by Eva Longoria, America Ferrera, Ana Navarro, Soledad O’Brien, and Alexis McGill Johnson. According to Poderistas, this year’s summit will spotlight how Latinas inspire and spark change while celebrating the community’s first anniversary after launching in August 2020.
“I feel so humbled to be a part of the second annual Poderistas‘ Latinas Make A Difference Summit — an event that not only celebrates our innate power as Latinas but that challenges us to take it one step further so that we can harness that power into action,” said Emmy-award winning TV personality Lilliana Vazquez. “Sitting alongside inspiring women like Eva Longoria and America Ferrera is an honor, and I’m thrilled to be hosting this incredible three-day event where I can use my voice and platform to amplify the beauty, strength, and diversity of the Latinx community.”
This year’s summit will focus on Poder in Action and lift Latinas as catalysts for change and force multipliers within their families and communities. The event will break out each day into one of three themes: The Power of Us, The Power of You, The Power of Community.
According to Poderistas, the summit sessions will showcase the community’s unique format by balancing relevant lifestyle content with critical civic engagement and social justice-themed panels.
Participants can expect entrepreneurship workshops, spoken word readings, group fitness and wellness sessions, keynote presentations from leading Latinx voices, and organizing sessions that will drive calls to action around the issues that impact our community the most. The sessions will showcase inspiring Latinas from various spaces, including politics, beauty, fitness, health care, entertainment, advocacy, music, and more.
“Poderistas is a community for building and harnessing Latina power. We are so proud of what we’ve accomplished in just one year and are eager to bring our community together again this September, ” said America Ferrera, activist, actor, producer, director, and co-founder of Poderistas. “Our goal has always been to help Latinas build power, shift how we are seen, and even transform how we see ourselves. We are thrilled to be able to do this work and can’t wait to see our ‘Poder in Action’ during the summit.”
“Our Poderistas community has grown so quickly over the past year, with Latinas from across the country joining together to share their diverse stories and experiences, as well as to harness our unique poder,” said Eva Longoria, activist, actor, producer, director, and co-founder of Poderistas. “I’m really looking forward to reuniting with our community this September for our 2021 Latinas Make a Difference Summit and to hear from the incredible range of speakers we have in our lineup.”
The first annual Latinas Make a Difference Tour featured keynotes by Stacey Abrams and Selena Gomez and appearances by over 60 speakers, including Rosario Dawson, Mayor of Tucson Regina Romero, Kate del Castillo, and Stephanie Beatriz. The goal of the 2020 installment was to demonstrate to participants the importance of Latinx voices in the 2020 Presidential Election and the power of organizing around issues in local communities and using resources to make a change.