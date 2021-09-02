Legendary band Maná will be recognized with the 2021 Billboard Icon Award

The internationally acclaimed Mexican rock band Maná will be honored with the Billboard Icon Award during the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards. During the show, the best-selling Latin music artists will perform their new single, a reimagined version of their classic hit “El Reloj Cucú,” featuring 12-year-old vocalist sensation Mabel.

Airing live on Telemundo on Thursday, September 23rd, beginning at 7 pm/6c, viewers will be part of this historic moment for Maná. Throughout the years, the emblematic band carved out a career that remained relevant made them the most distinguished group in rock and Spanish-language music in general.

©GettyImages



Fher Olvera (L) and Sergio Vallín of Maná perform during the band‘s “Rayando El Sol” tour at SAP Center on September 27, 2019 in San Jose, California.

The Guadalajara native band, formed by Fher Olvera, Alex González, Sergio Vallín, and Juan Calleros, has a successful career of 35 years releasing music in more than 40 countries, and over 40 million albums sold worldwide. Maná is also the most successful Latin American touring act ever, having sold out venues worldwide. The band holds the record as the only artist to sell out seven shows at the prestigious Los Angeles Forum as part of a single tour, breaking the previous record of six shows held by The Eagles and Kanye West.

As of this writing, Maná has been recognized with 24 Billboard Latin Music Awards and is a 2021 finalist for Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group. Thirty-two of their songs made it to the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart, and 10 of them were chart-toppers, including “Labios Compartidos” and ”Lluvia al Corazón,” which spent eight consecutive weeks at No. 1.

Maná’s many accolades include a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, making them the first Spanish-language rock band to receive that honor.

For the band the environment has a special place in their heart; therefore, for 25 years, through the Selva Negra Ecological Foundation Maná, has been combining conservation and environmental rescue with social development.

The group also joined forces with Dr. Anthony Fauci to support President Joe Biden’s Month of Action to encourage vaccination among the US Latino population.

Besides Maná, the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards will feature additional performances by internationally renowned stars such as Camila Cabello, Christian Nodal, Juanes, Natti Natasha, Prince Royce, Ana Barbara, Carlos Rivera, Myke Towers, Paquita la del Barrio, Reik, and Rauw Alejandro. The awards show will start with the traditional red carpet special.