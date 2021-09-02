Did Kanye West confirm cheating on Kim Kardashian in new song?

Kanye West continues the controversy, following the release of his latest album Donda, the singer seems to be singing about cheating on Kim Kardashian in one of his songs, Hurricane.

The 44-year-old rapper, who claimed his highly-anticipated record had been released without his permission, seems to be getting into another scandal, after gaining attention for introducing Marilyn Manson and DaBaby on his last listening party.

Fans of the artist were quick to notice the story behind his song lyrics, hinting at having an affair after welcoming his first two children with the famous Kardashian.

The track starts, “Here I go actin‘ too rich. Here I go with a new chick. And I know what the truth is. Still playin’ after two kids. It’s a lot to digest when your life always moving.”

And while Kanye or Kim have yet to comment on the possible cheating situation, a close source to the rapper revealed that “the song is in a way his testimony of everything he did wrong and taking accountability for their marriage breakdown.”

Kim was also photographed attending Kanye’s first listening party, and was later spotted onstage recreating their 2014 wedding, with the former couple bringing their children, and sharing multiple photos of the event on their Instagram accounts.