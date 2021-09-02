Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are a real-life prince and princess

Camila Cabello has been busy promoting her upcoming Amazon Studios film, ‘Cinderella’ that hits the streaming service on Friday. This past week the ‘Havana’ singer attended the Miami premiere of the film where her real-life prince, Shawn Mendes, accompanied his princess.

©GrosbyGroup



A true prince and princess.

On Wednesday, the 24-year-old looked stunning wearing a Christian Siriano look that consisted of a white crop top and pale yellow tiered tulle skirt that was fitting for a princess. She accessorized with a sparkling wrap necklace, matching sparkling hoop earrings, dainty bracelets, and rings. Her makeup once again looked flawless. Cabello wore a yellow eyeliner that matched her skirt and her hair was styled short and flipped at the end.

Mendes looked handsome wearing a black sheer shirt that was unbuttoned down to his stomach paired with beige pants and a silver necklace. The supportive boyfriend posed with his girlfriend on the carpet.