Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are a real-life prince and princess

Camila Cabello has been busy promoting her upcoming Amazon Studios film, ‘Cinderella’ that hits the streaming service on Friday. This past week the ‘Havana’ singer attended the Miami premiere of the film where her real-life prince, Shawn Mendes, accompanied his princess.
On Wednesday, the 24-year-old looked stunning wearing a Christian Siriano look that consisted of a white crop top and pale yellow tiered tulle skirt that was fitting for a princess. She accessorized with a sparkling wrap necklace, matching sparkling hoop earrings, dainty bracelets, and rings. Her makeup once again looked flawless. Cabello wore a yellow eyeliner that matched her skirt and her hair was styled short and flipped at the end.
Mendes looked handsome wearing a black sheer shirt that was unbuttoned down to his stomach paired with beige pants and a silver necklace. The supportive boyfriend posed with his girlfriend on the carpet.
Cabello posted photos from the LA premiere earlier this week. The 24-year-old expressed her gratitude in her Instagram posts.
One post’s caption read, “I love this film so much. And I love this cast so much - @nicholasgalitzine were clearly trying to be so hot in this pic but we laughed so much making this film together u goof!- thank you for being the best person to make this movie with and making me laugh with your anchorman voice. Mates 4 lyf and I love u!!!!! Wait till you see what @kaykaycannon did when you see this movie: she’s a badass woman who wrote and directed a movie about a badass woman! Spoiler alert! This is not a princess story like you’ve seen before. She’s a dreamer, honey 💕💕💕💕💕@idinamenzel I love u so much I’m so honored to be in this movie w you and so grateful to call you a friend ❤️ @theebillyporter you are a magical being in this movie and in real life too, I love u ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @maddiebaillio girl I love u, you’re fantastic- Charlotte we missed you last night I love you!!!!!”